Heavy rain batters Delhi-NCR, roads waterlogged in several areas

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday, leading to waterlogging at multiple locations, disrupting traffic movement and affecting normal life across the national Capital.

In Connaught Place, water accumulated along the Outer Circle, prompting authorities to deploy pumps to drain the excess water. The situation also raised concerns among shopkeepers as rainwater began entering several nearby establishments.

Parts of Greater Noida and Noida also received heavy showers, while several areas of Delhi witnessed significant rainfall.

Waterlogging was reported at the Gol Chakkar near Mandi House, causing inconvenience to commuters and slowing traffic movement.

Similar conditions were witnessed on the main road in Tughlakabad village, where accumulated rainwater disrupted vehicular movement. Several other parts of the national Capital also experienced intense showers throughout the day.

The latest spell of rain comes a day after heavy showers battered Delhi on Friday, disrupting Janmashtami celebrations across the city and catching several devotees off guard.

Heavy rainfall was particularly witnessed during the afternoon on September 4, accompanied by strong and gusty winds. Wind speeds reached around 50 kmph at Safdarjung and ranged between 30 and 60 kmph at Palam between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m on Friday.

Palam recorded 75.6 mm of rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, while Safdarjung received 32.6 mm, Lodhi Road 34.6 mm and the Ridge 20 mm during the same period.

The adverse weather also affected air traffic operations. Nine flights were diverted from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday as heavy rain and thunderstorms disrupted flight operations.

The prevailing weather conditions are being influenced by multiple atmospheric systems. A well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, along with the monsoon trough and other weather systems, is supporting rainfall and thunderstorms over Delhi-NCR.

A trough extending from northeast Rajasthan to Manipur and another stretching from south Gujarat to Jharkhand are also influencing the region. A western disturbance persists as a trough in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity is expected to decline considerably on Sunday, September 6, with only light to very light showers likely at isolated places from morning to afternoon.

From September 7 onwards, Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy skies with no significant rainfall forecast.

--IANS

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