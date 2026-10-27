Heaphy, Lennox frustrate India ‘A’ as New Zealand ‘A’ escape with draw

Lincoln, Oct 27 (IANS) India A were denied a remarkable victory by New Zealand A’s last-wicket resistance as the first unofficial Test ended in a draw in Lincoln on Tuesday. Curtis Heaphy remained unbeaten on 90, with Jayden Lennox holding firm alongside him, as the hosts finished at 187/9 while chasing 313, surviving until fading light brought an end to the contest with 18 overs remaining.

The result came after India A fought back from a 204-run first-innings deficit, having been dismissed for 113 in their opening innings. Devdutt Padikkal’s 199 headlined their second-innings recovery to 516 all out, while contributions from Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod and Washington Sundar helped set up a fourth-day push for victory.

Resuming at 488/8, India A extended their total through Akash Deep, who launched Zak Gibson for three consecutive sixes. The innings ended soon afterwards, leaving New Zealand A with a challenging target of 313.

Auqib Nabi immediately put the visitors in the driving seat, removing Rhys Mariu and Tim Robinson in the same over before bowling Matthew Boyle in his next. The hosts were reduced to 13/3, but Heaphy and Dean Foxcroft prevented an early collapse with a determined partnership worth 78 runs.

India A had to wait until Mukesh Choudhary broke through against Foxcroft, who fell to the short-ball tactic. Mitchell Hay briefly counterattacked with two boundaries off Anshul Kamboj but was dismissed by the same bowler soon after. Heaphy, meanwhile, reached his half-century and continued to anchor the innings despite wickets falling around him.

India A’s hopes of completing the comeback received another boost when Padikkal struck twice with his off-breaks, claiming his maiden first-class wicket by dismissing Fraser Sheat before sending Gibson back to the pavilion. Akash Deep then accounted for Simon Keene, leaving New Zealand A nine wickets down and India A within touching distance of victory.

However, Lennox joined Heaphy to produce the decisive resistance of the match. The pair negotiated 57 deliveries without being separated, frustrating India’s attack until poor light forced the players off the field before the scheduled close. With no further play possible, New Zealand A secured the draw after a dramatic final-day escape.

Brief scores: India A 113 all-out (Yash Rathod 44*; Simon Keene 5-24, Zak Gibson 3-29) & 516 all-out (Devdutt Padikkal 199, Sai Sudharsan 91; Zak Gibson 3-80) drew with New Zealand A 317 (Rhys Mariu 76, Dean Foxcroft 51; Anshul Kamboj 3-52, Auqib Nabi 3-69) & 187/9 (Curtis Heaphy 90*; Auqib Nabi 3-28)

--IANS

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