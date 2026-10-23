'He gives me a lot of confidence': Joao Pedro credits Xabi Alonso for strong Chelsea start

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has credited the confidence shown in him by head coach Xabi Alonso for his impressive start to the Premier League season, while also revealing how an early conversation with teammate Cole Palmer helped build their friendship on and off the field.

Pedro said he has felt comfortable at Chelsea under Alonso, whose tactical approach has helped the Brazilian forward become an important part of the team’s attack.

“At Chelsea I feel very comfortable. It’s a different season, with a coach who gives me a lot of confidence, and I think that’s a big part of my performance so far this season,” Pedro said during an interview with ESPN.

The forward also spoke about his relationship with Palmer, explaining that he wanted to make it clear from the beginning that he had joined Chelsea to contribute to the team’s success rather than compete with the England international for his place.

“I told him I was coming to help, that I didn’t want to take his spot – nothing like that,” Pedro said.

He added that the conversation helped lay the foundation for a close friendship that has continued beyond football. Pedro also highlighted his bond with Morgan Rogers, saying their relationship has helped create a positive atmosphere within the team.

“And that’s where a friendship was born that we carry on both on and off the field. And I think what helps me a lot – and now Morgan [Rogers] too – is that we have a really great friendship on and off the field; we’re always joking around,” he said.

Pedro’s performances have reflected his growing influence in Chelsea’s attack. He has scored five goals and provided three assists in six Premier League appearances this season, giving the club an important attacking option as they aim to secure a top-four finish.

The Brazilian said the support of Palmer and Rogers has also played a role in his strong start, with the two providing opportunities for him to make an impact in front of goal.

“I have Cole and Morgan there to help me, to feed me the passes – you can see that the start of the season has been really good. So I think it’s going to be a really good season for us,” Pedro said.

--IANS

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