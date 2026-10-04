'Hats off to you, Cris': Zidane hails Ronaldo amid Portugal controversy

Paris, Oct 4 (IANS) France head coach Zinedine Zidane has thrown his support behind Cristiano Ronaldo amid the controversy surrounding the Portuguese forward’s recent departure from the national team camp, insisting that the veteran deserves recognition for his remarkable career.

Ronaldo has found himself at the centre of attention after leaving Portugal’s camp ahead of their Nations League fixtures following reported differences with the team management. The incident has once again raised questions over the 41-year-old’s international future.

However, Zidane, who worked closely with Ronaldo during his hugely successful spell as Real Madrid coach, offered an emphatic defence of his former player and highlighted the impact the Portuguese star had on the Spanish giants.

Under Zidane, Real Madrid achieved an unprecedented run of three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018, with Ronaldo playing a decisive role in the club’s European dominance.

"Cristiano Ronaldo made me win incredible trophies. Hats off to you, Cris. We must salute his great career the right way. I was lucky to have him with me. I have a lot of respect for all my players and especially for Cristiano,” Zidane said in a press conference.

Zidane is now focused on a new chapter in his managerial career after taking charge of the France national team. His start with Les Bleus has been encouraging, with away victories against Turkey and Belgium, along with a home draw against Italy in Paris.

The former France captain also reflected on how his responsibilities have changed since moving from the daily demands of club football to the international game.

He acknowledged that coaching a club involves constant work and preparation throughout the season, while managing a national side requires a different approach. Despite the change in environment, Zidane stressed that his desire to get the best out of his players remains the same.

“Perhaps the difference is that at a club it never stops; it is day to day, it is very all-consuming. I loved doing that, and now I have another side to it, and I will try to do it this way, which will be a little different. But in any case, the desire to work well around my team is the same,” he said.

--IANS

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