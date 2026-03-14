March 14, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

Has Simbu sung a song in Suriya's 'Karuppu'?

Has Simbu sung a song in Suriya's 'Karuppu'? (Photo: IANS/PR)

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Silambarasan, more popularly known as Simbu, has sung a song in director R J Balaji's eagerly awaited upcoming action thriller 'Karuppu', featuring actor Suriya in the lead.

A picture of actor Silambarasan with the music director of the film Sai Abhyankar has now gone viral on social media. Sources say that the picture was clicked when Simbu arrived to render the song for the film.

Excitement about the film has increased after director R J Balaji's recent announcement that they would be coming out with an update on the film's release date shortly.

Director RJ Balaji had recently put out a video clip of him trashing rumours that 'Karuppu' was to release on April 10 this year.

R J Balaji in the clip said, "I know a lot of Suriya sir's fans are disappointed because it has been a long wait. I too have been doing this for almost two years. So, your wait will be worth it. We have no intention of taking time. In a week to 10 days, we will be meeting you with an update on when the film is to release."

He then went on to dismiss the rumours doing the rounds that the film would hit screens on April 10 this year.

"Definitely it is not on April 10. Let me tell that to you now itself," he said, even as he kept driving his car.

Trashing rumours that were doing the rounds in his own light hearted way, the actor-director said that there were rumours that there was a fight going on between him and the producer, between the producer and the music director, fight between the producer with the producer himself. Laughing all that off, he said, "I understand that you all are disappointed because of having to wait for so long but you will all love the movie when it releases. I will be back with an update."

A teaser of the film released on the occasion of Suriya's birthday last year kickstarted the excitement among film buffs.

The teaser that was released begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

We then get introduced to Suriya's character in the film. We get to know he plays a lawyer called Saravanan and that he has another name -- Karuppu as well.

The rest of the teaser shows that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Suriya is also seen delivering several punch lines in the film. For instance, Suriya says, " Blast! My brother, this is our time, I'm gonna give you all a whacking."

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles.

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as art director.

--IANS

mkr/

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