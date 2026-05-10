Renee Zellweger, Ben Affleck join forces for new movie

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger is set to share the screen with actresses Sissy Spacek and Mia Threapleton in the upcoming film ‘A Woman in the Sun’.

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger is set to share the screen with actresses Sissy Spacek and Mia Threapleton in the upcoming film ‘A Woman in the Sun’.

Academy Award winners Renee Zellweger and Sissy Spacek will join forces with Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton for the upcoming directorial debut of Nyad writer Julia Cox, reports ‘Female First UK’.

‘A Woman in the Sun’ is a multi-generational story, which follows a month in the life of Claire Keating, a bartender on Nantucket. When her mother gets sick and her daughter moves home, Claire’s world falls apart.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Renee Zellweger is producing the project alongside Carmella Casinelli (for Big Picture Co.) and Kim Roth, with Greg Gertmenian co-producing.

Zellweger said, “Championing promising filmmakers like Julia has been central to Big Picture Co’s mission since day one, and we’re thrilled to be part of this very special project and the team who will help share Julia’s vision. The script is a storytelling treasure, and Julia’s instincts set her apart as an emerging filmmaker. We can’t wait to get started”.

Black Bear and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity are co-financing the project. Affleck, CEO of Artists Equity, said in a statement, “Julia has proven herself as a writer, and I’m certain A Woman in the Sun will show the film world she’s equally gifted in the director’s chair. This is a moving, gripping exploration of a complex family dynamic with something lurking beneath the surface. And behind the scenes, we’ve got a tremendous partner in Black Bear”.

“For us, this is about finding meaningful ways to invest in filmmakers at every stage of their journey, and projects like this are exactly the kind of work we want to be a part of. We’re looking forward to bringing this film to life”, he added.

--IANS

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