Armed Forces lead from front at 73rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in New Delhi

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In a stirring celebration of patriotism, fitness and national unity, the 73rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle turned the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium into a vibrant sea of olive green, navy white and air force blue on Sunday morning, as personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force joined citizens for a special Armed Forces-themed edition of the nationwide cycling movement.

More than 800 participants took part in the event, including 60 representatives from the armed forces - 20 each from the Army, Navy and Air Force - alongside athletes, fitness enthusiasts, students and families. Adding to the grandeur, around 15 players from the Indian Air Force Cricket Team also joined the cycling contingent, creating a visually striking spectacle as uniformed personnel cycled through the streets of Delhi in formation.

The event saw the presence of senior dignitaries including Group Captain M.L.S. Prasad of the Indian Air Force, Lt. Col. Dara Singh from the Indian Army and Captain Manish Sain from the Indian Navy, along with wrestlers Priya Malik and Diksha Malik, both associated with the Indian Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Group Captain M.L.S. Prasad said, “I collectively represent the armed forces today. Our soldier-athletes are leading the cycling contingent and we are very happy that Fit India has organised this special edition for us. The endeavour of the armed forces is that every citizen of the country stays fighting fit.”

Lt. Col. Dara Singh praised the initiative’s social message, saying, “We thank SAI for choosing the armed forces as special partners today. Such events strengthen the spirit of Nasha Mukti and discipline. Just like armed forces personnel wake up early and stay active, every citizen should adopt a healthy lifestyle. This is in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to keep India fit.”

International wrestler Diksha Malik also encouraged people to embrace active living. “This is very good for health. Every person, young and old, from every generation, should do this. There is enjoyment, energy and unity in it,” she said.

The atmosphere resembled a patriotic fitness carnival from the early hours of the morning. High-energy Zumba sessions, yoga demonstrations, rope skipping activities, volleyball games, lemon-spoon races and recreation zones kept participants engaged throughout the event. A special yoga consultation booth supported by the Ministry of AYUSH under its Yoga 365 initiative also drew large crowds, where participants underwent wellness assessments and interacted with yoga experts through guided sessions.

What captured the imagination of common citizens most was the rare sight of Army, Navy and Air Force personnel cycling shoulder to shoulder with the public. Families and children gathered around the venue clicking photographs and cheering as the contingents rolled out together. The participants got health counseling on yoga asanas appropriate to curing specific ailments of the body.

“I have never seen something like this before. Watching our armed forces cycle with ordinary citizens makes you feel proud and motivated at the same time,” said Ritu Sharma, a resident of Lodhi Road who participated with her family. Another cyclist, college student Aakash Meena, shared, “The atmosphere felt like a Republic Day celebration mixed with a fitness festival. Seeing the Army, Navy and Air Force together inspired everyone here.”

--IANS

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