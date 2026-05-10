Anil Kapoor recalls getting pics of his 'Jakaas' poster placed in the auto rickshaws

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is known for his iconic dialogue 'Jakaas'. During his appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show", with daughter Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Anil revealed that a lot of people send him photos of auto rickshaws with his posters on it that have his signature 'Jakaas' written on it.

Pitching it, Rajkummar also shared a personal incident involving Anil's picture on auto rickshaws.

He said, "When we were younger. There used to be pictures of Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and others below the seats of auto rickshaws. So we used to fight over who would sit on the seat with Anil Kapoor's picture, as whoever would sit there would be considered Anil Kapoor."

Anil, Sonam, and Rajkummar had visited "The Kapil Sharma Show" for the promotion of their movie, "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga".

The 2019 coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama has been made under the direction of Shelly Chopra Dhar, who has also written the screenplay, along with Gazal Dhaliwal.

The story of the romantic entertainer has been inspired by the 1919 novel "A Damsel in Distress" by P. G. Wodehouse.

With Anil, Sonam, and Rajkummar as the lead, the primary cast of "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" further includes Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra, Abhishek Duhan, Madhumalti Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Brijendra Kala, Alka Kaushal, and Kanwaljit Singh in supporting roles. We also see Akshay Oberoi making a special appearance in the movie.

The project shares the tale of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted lesbian, who is constantly trying to come out to her conservative and traditional Punjabi family.

The title of the film, "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", has been named after a song from the 1994 film "1942: A Love Story", which also starred Anil.

The movie further marks the primary on-screen collaboration between real-life father and daughter duo, Anil and Sonam, who played father and daughter in the film as well.

--IANS

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