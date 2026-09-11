Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams retires from Ghana national team

Madrid, Sep 11 (IANS) Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams on Friday announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after 28 appearances in which he scored two goals.

The 32-year-old gave the news in a message posted on social media reading, "I feel the time has come to bring my journey with the Ghana national team to an end. I leave happy, proud and with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave everything every time I wore this shirt."

The elder of the Williams brothers, who had played once for Spain in 2016, decided to switch allegiance to his mother's homeland after visiting the country with his younger brother Nico, who plays for Spain, in the summer of 2022 and represented the country at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups as well as the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

"Ghana has given me much more than football. It has allowed me to come back home, feel even closer to my roots and experience the enormous pride of representing my country and wearing this flag on my chest."

"Ghana will always be a part of me. I will continue supporting the black stars of Ghana as one of you, wherever I am," wrote Inaki Williams.

One of the best anecdotes about Inaki Williams and the Ghana national team is how he flew to Bilbao the day after Ghana was knocked out of the 2023 African Cup of Nations to play a Copa del Rey tie at home against FC Barcelona in January 2024.

His flight arrived in Bilbao just hours before kick-off of a game where he was decisive, coming off the substitutes' bench to give Athletic Bilbao a 3-2 lead in a game they ended up winning 4-2 on the way to ending 40 years without winning the Cup.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao started their campaign in La Liga on a disappointing note, losing 0-2 to FC Barcelona. Goals from Raphinha in the 37th minute and Fermin Lopez in the 82nd gave Hansi Flick's side a comfortable victory against a rival that failed to register a shot on target.

Lamine Yamal looked more threatening than on Sunday night and tested Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon after 15 minutes. Despite Barcelona dominating possession, it needed a moment of quality from Pedri to thread Raphinha through on goal, allowing the Brazilian to finish in style.

--IANS

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