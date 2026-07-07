July 07, 2026 2:33 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane turns World Chocolate Day into psychology lesson with childhood throwback

Harshvardhan Rane turns World Chocolate Day into psychology lesson with childhood throwback

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane gave fans a glimpse into his childhood days while drawing an interesting connection between psychology and one of his earliest memories on the occasion of World Chocolate Day, on July 7.

Taking to his social media account, the actor shared an old picture featuring his younger self receiving a bar of chocolate from his grandmother. The heartwarming picture also features an older family member standing besides them.

Sharing the throwback, Harshvardhan wrote,"Happy #WorldChocolateDay

Before I knew what 'operant conditioning' meant (in psychology), I was already living it.

#OperantConditioning 101: reward strengthens behaviour. Thanks to this chocolate, the habit of chasing goals seems to have stuck.

(looks like my grandmother was unintentionally a behavioural psychologist)."

Harshvardhan humorously credited his grandmother's chocolates for unknowingly instilling in him the habit of striving for goals from an early age.

The post also reflects Harshvardhan's growing interest in psychology. For the uninitiated, the Bollywood actor is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology while simultaneously juggling a demanding film career.

Recently, Harshvardhan offered fans a glimpse into his disciplined routine as he balanced exam preparations with professional commitments.

Sharing a video of himself studying and working out, the actor has revealed that he was dedicating three hours a day to training and six hours to studies while preparing for his examinations.

"Train 3 hours... Study 6 hours... Next exam on 22nd, Next shoot on 30th," he had captioned the post.

On the work front, Harshvardhan, who won audiences' hearts with Sanam Teri Kasam and is also Deewaniyat, is currently shooting for Force 3 alongside John Abraham.

The actor is also an avid lover of wildlife photography. He is often seen indulging in nature and animals.

–IANS

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