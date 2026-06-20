Harshvardhan Rane trains for shoot between exam prep: Train 3 hours, study 6 hours

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is the epitome of discipline, perfectly balancing his shoot and upcoming exams.

Harshvardhan, who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (Honours), took to his official social media handle and provided a glimpse of how he is dividing his time between studying and work.

Dropping a video of himself sweating it out in the gym and studying, Harshvardhan said that he trained for 3 hours and studied for 6 hours.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor further revealed that his next exam is on June 22, while he is expected to resume his shoot on June 30th.

"Train 3 hours...Study 6 hours...Next exam on 22nd, Next shoot on 30th. (sic)," he captioned the post.

Cheering for Harshvardhan's dedication and work ethic, one of the Instagram users commented, "It's incredible how you manage to give equal importance to your studies, fitness and shoots despite such a demanding schedule. After spending long hours on set many would choose to rest but you still make time to learn and train. That level of commitment shows how seriously you take your growth. Your discipline is a true inspiration for anyone trying to balance multiple goals. Unstoppable".

Another one suggested that Harshvardhan take some time off from his hectic schedule.

"After this tight schedule looks like some unscheduled time required. In-between sounds like the perfect 7-day excuse for a quick wildlife photography getaway to reset the mind! What do you think @harshvardhanrane ?," a netizen wrote.

Work-wise, Harshvardhan is presently busy with John Abraham's action entertainer “Force 3”. With Tanya Maniktala as the leading lady, the project is expected to reach the cinema halls on May 19, 2027.

The primary instalment in the franchise, “Force,” released in 2011, was made under the direction of Nishikant Kamat. The movie was a remake of the 2003 Tamil film "Kaakha Kaakha".

Along with John Abraham, the film also features Genelia D'Souza, Vidyut Jammwal, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi, and Mohnish Bahl in crucial roles.

In 2016, the makers came out with the sequel, "Force 2", starring Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

--IANS

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