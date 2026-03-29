Harshvardhan Rane studies for exams en route to the location of 'Force 3'

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is presently occupied with the shoot of his action-packed drama "Force 3".

However, the actor is also balancing studies with his work.

In his latest story on Instagram, Harshvardhan was seen traveling to the next location for the shoot, after concluding the Ahmedabad and Junagadh schedules of the movie.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor completed the 10-hour journey in his van. He was accompanied by his co-star Meenakshi Chaudhary during the trip.

While Meenakshi was enjoying Netflix during the travel, Harshvardhan utilized this time to study for his exams scheduled to take place in June.

He further revealed that it is possible that the exams might clash with his shoot. The 'Savi' actor plans to give those exams he will miss due to work in December.

Harshvardhan was heard saying in the video uploaded on his Insta Stories, "So the schedule of Ahmedabad and Junagadh in Gujarat has been completed. Now we are going to the third location of Gujarat. Today we have a 10 hour travel. I am going in my van and Meenakshi is also with us. She is right now watching Netflix. I don't know if you can see her, but my studies are going on."

"I don't know if the exams will clash with the shoot date, but I will do my studies. We will see the rest later when the shoot dates come. If I won't be able to give the exams in June, I will give them in December. Looking forward to reaching the third location," he added.

"#Force3 shoot Heading towards 3rd location in #Gujrat...10 Hours by road (sic)," he captioned the post.

Along with his acting career, Harshvardhan is also pursuing a degree in Psychology Honours. He is often seen studying whenever he gets time from his busy schedule, managing both his professional commitments and academic ambitions.

--IANS

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