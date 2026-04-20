April 20, 2026 5:46 PM हिंदी

Rakesh Bedi reveals he did not get a single penny for Deepti Naval & Farooq Sheikh's ‘Saath-Saath’

Rakesh Bedi reveals he did not get a single penny for Deepti Naval & Farooq Sheikh's ‘Saath-Saath’

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who is presently basking in the success of the 'Dhurandhar' franchise, was visited by director and choreographer Farah Khan at his Mumbai residence for her YouTube channel.

During the interaction, Farah opened up about their initial days in the industry when Rakesh wasn’t even paid for his work in films.

Looking back on those early days, Farah asked, “Rakesh, do you get paid now? I guess you do. When they all started their careers, nobody used to pay them.”

“The times were different,” Rakesh Bedi replied.

When Farah asked Rakesh if he was paid for Deepti Naval and Farooq Sheikh-led "Saath Saath", he went on to reveal that it was the only movie for which he was not even paid a single penny.

"I did not even get paid for the conveyance. In fact, many a times, we used to take food from our home," he added.

Directed by Raman Kumar and produced by Dilip Dhawan, "Saath Saath" revolves around Avinash Verma, an idealistic young man, and his better half, Geetanjali Gupta, who is the daughter of a textile mill owner, as they navigate through the challenges of married life.

During the visit, Farah shared that she had known Rakesh for a long time; however, the two had not met recently.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Farah recalled that she was just 15 when Rakesh was studying at FTII. She revealed that back in those days, they used to have free food and alcohol at Javed Akhtar's house.

“FTII se yeh log roz aate the Javed uncle aur Honey aunty ke ghar free ka khaana aur free ki daaru peene, aate the vahan par toh we used to meet all of them (They used to come every day from FTII to Javed uncle and Honey aunty’s house for free food and free drinks, and that’s where we would meet all of them)," shared Farah.

--IANS

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