Ssara Khan hits back at religious trolls: Go die out of disappointment

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Being a public figure can sometimes mean facing the unpleasant side of social media. Actress Ssara Khan has shared a disturbing message she received from one of the users in her latest post.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Ssara uploaded a screenshot of a message request filled with judgment and religious intolerance regarding her personal life choices.

A netizen had questioned the 'Bidaai' actress's decision to marry outside her religion.

Resharing the message, Ssara expressed her disappointment in the caption, highlighting how such negativity can be disheartening. While she used a touch of sarcasm in her response, the underlying message was to call out the unnecessary hate people spread on social media.

The Instagram user had written, "So, in the whole world, you only found a Hindu to marry?" So disappointing."

"Remove 'Khan' from your name. You are not a Muslim anymore," he added.

Resharing the post on her Insta Stories, Ssara added the text, "Disappointed???? Sad..go die out of this disappointment," followed by a laughing with tears emoji.

Refreshing your memory, Ssara got married to Krish Pathak in December last year. Announcing the nuptials on social media, she took to her Instagram handle and published a couple of precious moments from the wedding.

"QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak… Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes 5.12.2025 #KriSa (sic)," read the caption on the post.

It must be noted that Ssara and Krish had been dating for quite a while before finally taking the plunge. The couple got married as per both Hindu and Muslim customs as a mark of respect for each other's religion.

For those who do not know, Ssara was previously married to Ali Merchant, but the couple ended up going their separate ways.

--IANS

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