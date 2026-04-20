ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC eye third win of season against relegation-threatened Mohammedan SC

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC aim to earn their third win of the season and move closer to safety as they host relegation-threatened Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. This encounter offers the Marina Machans a chance to secure their first Indian Super League win against the Kolkata team, which has yet to win a match this season.

Ahead of the fixture, assistant coach Anthony Fernandes, filling in for head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda due to a minor illness, emphasised the need to stay focused on the current task and highlighted the league's competitive nature.

“It’s all about the next match, the upcoming match. We have our plans in place, but right now our focus is on getting the three points,” Fernandes told the media. “None of the games in the ISL are easy because every team comes prepared and plays with heart. It’s not just another game tomorrow,” he added when asked about Mohammedan’s defensive struggles.

Chennaiyin enter the match energised after a 1-0 win against SC Delhi, ending a short losing streak and rising to 10th place with eight points. As momentum grows, the team aims to leverage their home advantage and continue their positive run.

“It was a special win for us because it’s always great to win at home, especially in front of our fans. It gives the team confidence,” Fernandes reflected. “It was a tough match, but a sweet win after a difficult run, and we take that positivity into the next game.”

He also emphasised the overall process behind the team’s performances, noting positive signs underneath, even though the results were inconsistent.

“In our previous home matches, including against East Bengal, we did well in terms of possession and chance creation. We are trying to evolve the way we play, and that takes time. But that cannot be an excuse. We have to go into every match, especially at home, and make better use of that advantage,” he explained.

Defender Laldinliana Renthlei, who is expected to rejoin the matchday squad after recovering from injury, joined Fernandes at the press conference.

Reflecting on his fitness and development this season, he said, “I picked up a slight knee injury in the last match, but now I am fully fit and ready for the next game. For me, I have been able to develop and improve a lot under Clifford.”

Regarding team news, Fernandes stated that Farukh Choudhary is still uncertain for the match after being substituted early in the second half against SC Delhi, with his chances of playing currently “50-50.”

After the match, Chennaiyin would hit the road for a tough series of fixtures, including consecutive away matches at Jamshedpur, Punjab, and NorthEast United.

CFC vs MSC Head-to-Head

Matches (All Competitions): 2 | CFC: 0 | MSC: 1 | Draws: 1

--IANS

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