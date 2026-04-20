April 20, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

India and UK deepen defence ties during CDS Gen Chauhan's visit

India and UK deepen defence ties during CDS Gen Chauhan's visit

London, April 20 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan was accorded a Ceremonial Step Line and received by his UK counterpart Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, in London on Monday.

This is the first official visit by an Indian CDS to the UK and marks the fifth senior UK–India military engagement this year, following the UK Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth’s visit to India in March.

During their meeting, the two officials held discussions focused on expanding cooperation in cyber, intelligence, industrial collaboration and joint exercises to reinforce global security, stability and resilience, the Indian High Commission in London stated.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS on an official visit to the UK, was accorded a Ceremonial Step Line and received by Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, UK CDS, underscoring a strong, future-ready India-UK defence partnership. He also interacted with Mr Vikram K Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the UK," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) posted on X.

"The visit will further deepen Defence Cooperation and will advance defence industrial & intelligence collaboration, cyber cooperation, strategic communication and joint exercises. This visit reinforces a shared commitment to global security, stability and resilience," it added.

According to the UK defence ministry, senior UK civil and military leaders will also interact with General Chauhan during his three-day visit. Representatives of the British defence industry will meet him to progress talks on greater defence co-production between the two countries. General Chauhan will also be given a tour of the Royal College of Defence Studies, where he will meet a multinational cohort of students.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi held a meeting with UK's Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth in New Delhi, discussing the current geostrategic situation and issues of mutual interest while focusing on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and exploring joint initiatives to bolster peace and security.

Air Chief Marshal Smyth had also called on CDS Chauhan, with discussions focused on progress in training exchanges, intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement between two nations.

During their meeting, General Chauhan commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more integrated and future-ready defence engagement between India and the UK.

Air Chief Marshal Smyth also met Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh during the visit with discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening air power ties.

--IANS

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