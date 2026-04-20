‘Silence is not virtue’: Shark Tank India Judge Namita Thapar slams trolls over Namaz remark

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Namita Thapar, judge on Shark Tank India and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, on Monday hit back at trolls after facing online backlash over her remarks on the health benefits of namaz posted on Instagram in March.

Thapar said she and her mother were subjected to abusive comments following her social media post, prompting her to respond strongly and call out what she termed selective outrage.

Questioning the criticism, she pointed out that her earlier comments on the benefits of Surya Namaskar did not attract similar reactions.

In a video message, Thapar, who described herself as a healthcare professional and a 'proud Hindu', emphasised that religion should stand for respect, especially towards women, and said people must speak up against disrespect.

She also told trolls to 'continue at your own discretion', adding that actions have consequences.

“I have been taught that ‘R for Religion’ means ‘R for Respect’. Is this what respect looks like, especially towards women? When women are disrespected, why the silence?” she said, adding that people must speak up for themselves.

She also told trolls to “continue”, but cautioned that actions have consequences, referring to the concept of karma.

In a post on X, she said she made the video early in the morning before work as she believes 'silence is not a virtue' and people should speak up when they witness actions that go against basic human rights.

She added that while she is used to trolling over the past few years, the purpose of her message was to urge people to raise their voice against wrongdoing 'out of humanity and patriotism'.

Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals declined as much as 3.12 per cent on Monday to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,618. However, it recovered later and closed at Rs 1,628, down by Rs 44.10 or 2.64 per cent. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1,688 and a 52-week low of Rs 950 on the exchange.1,628.0

--IANS

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