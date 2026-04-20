India at ‘extremely high’ doping risk, will work with AFI to safeguard the integrity of athletics: AIU chief David Howman

Monaco, April 20 (IANS) Indian athletes are now required to follow stricter anti-doping regulations following the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) upgrade from ‘Category B’ to ‘Category A' under Rule 15 of the World Athletics’ Anti-Doping Rules. This decision by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Board pertains to persistently “extremely high” doping risk in India, which has consistently ranked among the top two for the most Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) in athletics from 2022 to 2025.

In 2022, India reported 48 ADRVs, ranking second; in 2023, 63 ADRVs, also second; in 2024, 71 ADRVs, moving to first; and for 2025, India has recorded 30 ADRVs so far, maintaining the first position.

Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, the AIU Board classifies all Member Federations by their doping risk to the sport. ‘Category A’ Federations, which pose the highest risk, face stricter requirements under the Rules, such as minimum testing obligations for their national team athletes.

“The doping situation in India has been high-risk for a long time, and, unfortunately, the quality of the domestic anti-doping programme is simply not proportionate to the doping risk. While the AFI has advocated for anti-doping reforms within India, not enough has changed. The AIU will now work with the AFI to achieve reforms to safeguard the integrity of the sport of athletics, as we have done with other ‘Category A’ Member Federations,” AIU Chair David Howman explained.

In contrast to India, Howman stated that after ongoing reform efforts, the Bahrain Athletics Association (BAA) will be reclassified from ‘Category A’ to ‘Category B’ in 2027, as long as the existing measures are sustained through 2026.

“The BAA is to be congratulated on the vast improvement of the anti-doping situation in Bahrain,” Howman stated.

Key accomplishments include establishing a new, independent Bahrain NADO, which has substantially expanded its national testing pool, is implementing proper no-notice out-of-competition testing, and rigorously testing Bahrain athletes residing abroad. The BAA has also introduced effective performance-monitoring and education initiatives for athletes, along with vetting procedures for support personnel and measures to oversee athletes overseas.

“These high standards need only be maintained in 2026 for the BAA to be re-categorised for 2027 – our next World Championships year,” Howman added.

Elsewhere, ‘Category B’ Federations such as Botswana, Peru, and Cuba now must meet minimum testing requirements for their athletes participating in certain events: the World Relays in Gaborone this May (for Botswanan athletes); the World Racewalking Championships in Brasília held earlier this month on April 12 (for Peruvian athletes); and the World Athletics Championships in Beijing 2027 (for Peruvian, Botswanan, and Cuban athletes).

Although these ‘Category B’ Federations are not currently classified as ‘high risk for doping’, the AIU Board has mandated minimum testing requirements because their national teams' testing levels have been persistently inadequate.

“The imposition of minimum testing obligations for Botswana for the World Relays 2026 and the Beijing World Championships 2027 stems from an inadequate response to repeated warnings about low testing levels, and an increase in performance at the international level,” explained Howman.

Conversely, the Peru team was required to undergo only minimal testing in 2024 for the Paris Olympics, before these requirements were waived in 2025.

“However, we witnessed a total backsliding by Peru in 2025 – almost returning to the testing levels that were the basis for the imposition of the minimum testing obligations for the Paris Olympic Games in the first place,” disclosed the AIU Chair

Meanwhile, ahead of last year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Cuba had the highest percentage of athletes with no out-of-competition tests among the top 40 nations. Additionally, overall national-level testing decreased by 50 percent compared to the period leading up to the Paris Olympic Games.

Each athlete on these teams must undergo at least three out-of-competition tests before the relevant event to qualify for competition.

--IANS

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