April 22, 2026 4:25 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane on balancing studies while training for 'Force 3'

Harshvardhan Rane on balancing studies while training for 'Force 3'

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is making the most of his time by effectively balancing his studies with his work commitments.

Through his latest post on social media on Wednesday, Harshvardhan informed that he is preparing for his upcoming exams as a student for Psychology Honors while also undergoing training for his next, "Force 3".

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor further shared that he also manages the narrations of his tentative projects amidst all this.

Providing an overview of what his typical day looks like, Harshvardhan said that his day is all about juggling between his studies, training for "Force 3", narrations for his upcoming movies, and of course, rest, so that he has the energy to do it all over the next day.

"Studies for next exam, Narrations for next film, Training for Force3, Rest, so i can do all this again the next day (sic)," read the caption of the post.

This is not the first time that the 'Savi' actor has opened up about how he manages his studies along with his professional commitments.

Harshvardhan has been on a weight gain journey for an action sequence in "Force 3". Recently, he revealed that he has 3 kgs more to gain to reach his goal weight.

On Sunday, he took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of himself doing some intense workout.

"Have to gain 3 more kg for #Force3! @rohityson This is tough Sir!," he added the text to the post.

"Force 3" went on the floor in March this year with the Gujarat schedule.

Sharing the update with the netizens, Harshvardhan dropped a clip taking the divine blessing before starting the shoot.

Along with the clip, he penned the caption, "May the #FORCE 3 with us (Trishul emoji) Dir by @bhav.dhulia..Written by @simaabhashmi 1st schedule in #Gujrat."

--IANS

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