Harshvardhan Rane begins voice work for ‘Force 3’, shares update on new film ‘Police Company’

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane has shared an update on his upcoming projects.

He revealed that he has begun voice work for ‘Force 3’ and that the shoot of his new film ‘Police Company’ is expected to wrap up by November 28. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the latest developments of both projects, giving a glimpse into his ongoing work commitments.

Harshvardhan wrote: “FORCE 3 voice work begins DAYA NAYAK shoot to finish by 28th November #update.” The ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actress also gave a glimpse into his work and fitness routine by sharing a series of pictures and videos. In one of the pictures, he is seen sitting in a recording room with a script in his hand, while another video shows him working out and flaunting his muscles.

“Force 3” also stars John Abraham and Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for his work on ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ and ‘The Freelancer,' the film marks the third installment in the popular ‘Force’ franchise. John Abraham will reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh in the film.

‘Force 3’ is being produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 19, 2027.

On the other hand, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming directorial ‘Police Company’ will be based on the special squad formed by the Mumbai Police to tackle the growing gang activities in the city during the late 1990s and early 2000s. It will also draw inspiration from one of the squad’s well-known members, police officer Daya Nayak.

The film will explore the world of the Mumbai Police’s fight against organized crime during a significant period in the city’s history.

Announcing the project, Varma had written on X, “My NEXT film's NAME being produced by T SERIES is .. POLICE COMPANY. With the tagline "It Is More Dangerous Than D Company ". The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money-making organization. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company.”

--IANS

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