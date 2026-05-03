Harsh Gujral on being a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: Comedy is going to be my biggest weapon

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) The makers of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" are all set to return with the 15th edition of the show.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the exciting lineup of the latest season.

Joining the list, comedian turned actor Harsh Gujral and popular television actor Gaurav Khanna are going to be a part of the show.

The stand-up comic stated that he believes comedy is going to be his biggest strength in the show as well.

Harsh spilled his excitement, saying, “I have spent years facing live audiences and handling unpredictable moments with humour, so in a way, comedy has always been my biggest strength, and I think it’s going to be my biggest weapon here as well. Of course, this is a completely different battlefield. The fears here are far more real and far more intense, definitely not as mild as stage fright or worrying about what people might think. What excites me is that it’s a whole new world of challenges, and I’m looking forward to experiencing every bit of it. As a comedian, you’re always chasing new material, new stories, and I have a feeling this journey is going to give me plenty of that. If I can face these fears and still manage to find the humour in it, I think the audience is in for a complete ride, adrenaline, entertainment, and a bit of Harsh Gujral Special along the way.”

Talking about taking on the new journey, Gaurav shared, “I’ve always believed in staying grounded and handling things with a sense of control. That’s how people have seen me over the years, and what connected with them during Bigg Boss 19. But Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different kind of test. My instinct is to self-protect and avoid situations that don’t feel right, so this format challenges that in every way. Growth comes from stepping into discomfort, and this show puts you right there. There’s no space to overthink; you rely on instinct and show up as you are. I don’t know if that calm side will hold in every moment, but I do know I’ll face it with honesty and give it everything I have.”

"Khatron Ke Khiladi 15" is expected to premiere on COLORS shortly; however, a release date has not been announced yet.

--IANS

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