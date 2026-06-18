June 18, 2026 5:00 AM हिंदी

Harry Styles serenades fiancee Zoe Kravitz at private concert

Harry Styles serenades fiancee Zoe Kravitz at private concert

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Singer-actor Harry Styles recently gave a stellar performance, as he played to one of the smallest crowds of his career.

The audience also included his fiancee Zoe Kravitz. Amid a historic run of London dates, the 32-year-old singer admitted he is 'so aware' that he is currently living through a 'career highlight’.

Trading the high-octane energy of Wembley Stadium for a piano stool at the Royal Festival Hall, the star reimagined his catalogue during a rare, intimate collaboration with the Jules Buckley Orchestra, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

“Hello Wembley. Thank you so much everyone for being here tonight”, Harry joked at the start of his set, alluding to his record-breaking residency.

He further mentioned, “It feels both present and incredibly not present to be aware that you’re in the middle of your career highlight. For me this is an incredible month. If anyone has been to the tour it’s a little bit different tonight in case you can’t tell. There will be no nipples! Unless Jules has one too many chocolate digestives”.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', after curating the Southbank Centre's 2026 Meltdown Festival, Harry was joined by composer and collaborator Buckley for his special one-off performance. During the night, Harry sang tracks across his four albums including Paint By Numbers, Fine Line, Two Ghosts and Matilda with the orchestra providing a moving backdrop.

He shared, “I’ve always been a lover of orchestral music, classical music, and it’s quite an intimidating field to step into as someone who doesn’t, cannot, read music. He never made me feel like I didn’t belong in any way. It’s been beautiful collaborating with him”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

G7 Summit: PM Modi, Prez Trump discussed West Asia, India-US trade deal & bilateral cooperation across sectors: MEA

G7 Summit: PM Modi, Prez Trump discussed West Asia, India-US trade deal & bilateral cooperation across sectors: MEA

'Proud' of Indian diaspora's efforts in bringing India-France ties closer: PM Modi in Paris

'Proud' of Indian diaspora's efforts in bringing India-France ties closer: PM Modi in Paris

Katy Perry shares how Justin Trudeau 'transformed' her life

Katy Perry shares how Justin Trudeau 'transformed' her life

Harry Styles serenades fiancee Zoe Kravitz at private concert

Harry Styles serenades fiancee Zoe Kravitz at private concert

Jacob Bethell strikes twice after Blundell's 51 helps New Zealand fight back on Day 1 of the second Test against England at the Oval in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: @BlackCaps/X

2nd Test: Bethell strikes twice after Blundell's 51 help New Zealand fight back on Day 1

Olivia Wilde reflects on her marriage at 19 and why it ended at 25

Olivia Wilde reflects on her marriage at 19 and why it ended at 25

Portugal fail to build on early strike as Congo earn first points in 1-1 draw in a Group K match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Houston Stadium in Houston, USA, on Wednesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Portugal fail to build on early goal as Congo earn first points in 1-1 draw

Nice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome upon his arrival in Nice, France, on Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi heads to France after G7 meetings

Siliguri Strikers seal last semifinal spot as Season 3 enters decisive phase in the Bengal T20 League in Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: Siliguri Strikers seal last semifinal spot as Season 3 enters decisive phase (Ld)

Aniket Verma smashes 60 as Bhopal Leopards chase 195 against Malwa Stallions in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: MPCA

MPL T20 Scindia Cup: Aniket Verma hits 60 as Bhopal Leopards chase 195 against Malwa Stallions