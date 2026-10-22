Harry Brook smashes fastest-ever ODI double century, breaks Shubman Gill's record

Rawalpindi, Oct 22 (IANS) Harry Brook's love affair with Pakistan grounds reached a historic moment when the England white-ball skipper smashed the fastest-ever ODI double century during the Tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Brook hit a 114-ball double hundred during England's second match of the tri-series as he broke the record for the fastest ODI double century, which previously belonged to India captain Shubman Gill, who had smoked a 117-ball double hundred against the West Indies in Guwahati earlier this year.

Brook, who has enjoyed time in Pakistan, ripped apart the Sri Lankan bowling attack with his attacking stroke-play. He completed his double ton in the last over of the innings and was dismissed on the final ball but not before scoring a breathtaking knock.

The English skipper made 202 from 116 balls, laced with 10 sixes and 21 fours as he put the Sri Lankan bowlers to the sword. Although Brook was brutal to almost everyone, he meted out special treatment to Eshan Malinga, Dasun Shanaka and Janith Liyanage, all of whom he went at at a strike rate of over 200.

Brook's has now become the first England player to hit a double hundred as Ben Stokes held the previous highest ODI score by an English cricketer, having scored 182 against New Zealand in 2023 at The Oval.

Meanwhile, he is also the second non-opener to hit an ODI double hundred after Glenn Maxwell had smashed that magical double century against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup.

His knock powered England to 429/4, their eighth 400-plus total and to their fourth-highest ODI score. England's world record of 498/4 against the Netherlands is their highest, while England have made 481/6 against Australia and 444/3 against Pakistan.

Fastest ODI double centuries (by balls):

114 - Harry Brook vs SL, Rawalpindi, 2026

117 - Shubman Gill vs WI, Guwahati, 2026

126 - Ishan Kishan vs BAN, Chattogram, 2022

128 - Glenn Maxwell vs AFG, Mumbai WS, 2023

136 - Pathum Nissanka vs AFG, Pallekele, 2024

--IANS

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