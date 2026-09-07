Arjun Rampal explores Georgia ahead of ‘Operation Ganga’, calls film’s script ‘quite crazy’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal is currently in Georgia as he gears up to begin shooting for his upcoming project, ‘Operation Ganga.’

Ahead of stepping onto the sets, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor took some time to explore the picturesque city of Tbilisi and shared glimpses of his day on Instagram. Arjun posted a video documenting his long walk through the city. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Took a long walk in Tbilisi. Missed all my loved ones, toh yeh long video Banta hain. Lovely, quaint little city. Enjoy. Tomorrow I start shoot for #OperationGanga more later. Goodnight. #tbilisi #georgia #operationganga.”

In the video, the ‘Dil Hai Tumhaara’ actor could be heard talking about his excitement for the upcoming shoot. He revealed that he was in Georgia a day before beginning work on ‘Operation Ganga’ and described the project’s script as “quite a crazy script”. The actor also said that he was “really looking forward” to starting the shoot.

Arjun said, “I'm in Jersey, Georgia, one day before I start shooting for ‘Operation Ganga.' Quite a crazy script. I'm really looking forward to starting that. But in the meantime, I like this day. Beautiful day out here. What a charming, charming, quaint, beautiful, historic, clean, rich city this is. So, I thought, let me share it with you guys.”

On a related note, “Operation Ganga” also stars Mohanlal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain. The film is set against the backdrop of India’s evacuation mission launched after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. It will focus on the plight of Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were left stranded in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal had recently announced the wrap of another project, Imtiaz Ali’s ‘O Saathi Re,' which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary. The actor marked the occasion by spending some quality time with Imtiaz and Aditi.

Sharing pictures from the meeting on Instagram, Arjun expressed his excitement about the project and said he would miss the team. “Wrapped something very special, with some very talented special people. Will miss you guys. Was lovely to be directed finally by my college friend @imtiazaliofficial #OsathiRe #Netflix,” he wrote in the caption.

--IANS

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