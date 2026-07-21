Harmanpreet to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s WC in Belgium & Netherlands

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday announced the 20-member men’s squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup Belgium & Netherlands to be held from August 15 to 30, with ace defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh leading the side.

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India’s most-capped player, brings vast experience to a balanced squad comprising a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent. The goalkeeping department includes Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera, while the defensive unit comprises Jarmanpreet Singh, captain Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach.

The midfield will be led by the trio of Manpreet, Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad besides Nilakanta Sharma and promising youngsters Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage. The attacking responsibilities will be on the shoulders of Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

Chief coach Craig Fulton is confident that the selected squad has a bright chance to “write its own chapter in Indian hockey history”.

"This is a well-balanced squad, the right mix of tournament experience and in-form youth who've earned their spot through performance, not reputation,” said Fulton, while sharing his thoughts on the shape of the squad.

India, drawn in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales, will play all their pool-stage matches in Amstelveen, Netherlands. "Press, counter, perform' isn't just our tactical identity; it's how this group trains and thinks together every single day. We are not getting ahead of ourselves; one game at a time, all in, is the mentality we're taking into every match,” added Fulton.

India will begin their campaign against Wales on August 15, before taking on England on August 17 and arch-rivals Pakistan on August 19, which remains the most sought-after fixture of the pool stage.

Having claimed bronze (Barcelona 1971), silver (Amsterdam 1973) and gold (Kuala Lumpur 1975) in the first three editions of the FIH Hockey World Cup, India – one of hockey's undisputed powerhouse nations – have not returned to the podium in the five decades since lifting the trophy.

“Fifty years since 1975 (World Cup win), this group has a chance to write its own chapter in Indian hockey history, and we are really excited about it," Fulton concluded.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

--IANS

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