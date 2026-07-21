ANDPL launches AI-powered 'Dharavi Didi' to guide residents through redevelopment project

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL), the special purpose vehicle spearheading the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), on Tuesday unveiled 'Dharavi Didi', a round-the-clock AI-powered interactive platform aimed at providing residents with official and verified information related to one of India's largest urban redevelopment initiatives.

The AI companion has been introduced to address the growing need for reliable information as the redevelopment project gathers pace.

Residents frequently seek clarity on issues such as whether their homes have been surveyed, their eligibility for rehabilitation, documentation requirements and timelines for receiving new homes.

Until now, many depended on informal conversations and unverified sources, often leading to confusion and misinformation.

Accessible through video calls, voice calls and WhatsApp, Dharavi Didi offers residents instant responses in Hindi, Marathi and English.

The company said support for Tamil, Telugu and Gujarati will be added in the coming months to cater to Dharavi's diverse linguistic communities.

According to ANDPL, the initiative complements its ongoing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) outreach programmes by extending official engagement beyond field visits and office hours.

The AI assistant has been designed to make authentic project-related information available to residents at any time of the day.

"Whether residents want to understand surveys, eligibility, required documents or project updates, Dharavi Didi is available round the clock to provide clear answers in a simple and conversational manner. Alongside our ongoing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) initiatives, this is another step towards making authentic information easily accessible to every Dharavikar. Residents no longer have to wait for office hours to receive answers from official sources," an ANDPL official said.

The company said the platform has been developed with a simple interface to ensure ease of use, including for first-time digital users.

By providing direct access to verified information, it aims to help residents better understand the redevelopment process and navigate each stage with greater confidence.

"Our objective is to ensure that every resident has direct access to accurate and verified information. Dharavi Didi is designed to answer questions with clarity, build confidence through transparency and help residents make informed decisions throughout the redevelopment journey," the official added.

The name 'Dharavi Didi' has been chosen to reflect the platform's intended role as a trusted guide for residents.

Like an elder sister who patiently listens and offers guidance, the AI assistant has been created to support Dharavikars through what the company describes as one of the most significant transitions in their lives.

--IANS

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