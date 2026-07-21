July 21, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

India and Namibia discuss progress made since PM Modi’s 2025 visit

India and Namibia discuss progress made since PM Modi’s 2025 visit

Windhoek, July 21 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Namibia, Rahul Shrivastava and Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, on Tuesday discussed the progress made in one year since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country in Southern Africa.

"Strengthening Namibia - India Relations One year after the historic State Visit of His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to Namibia, Hon. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of International Relations and Trade, met with His Excellency Rahul Shrivastava, High Commissioner of the Republic of India to the Republic of Namibia, on 20 July 2026," Namibia's Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation wrote on X.

According to the Ministry, the meeting reviewed progress made since PM Modi's landmark visit and focused on further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relationship between Namibia and India.

It noted that the discussions centred on advancing the implementation of agreed areas of cooperation, identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration between India and Namibia, and maintaining the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

"The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment of Namibia and India to deepening their strategic partnership for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples," said the Ministry.

PM Modi undertook a State Visit to Namibia in July last year, during which he was conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian honour, ‘Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis’.

PM Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah discussed enhancing ties in various sectors, including defence, digital technology, agriculture, health, education, critical minerals and hydrocarbons.

Following their discussions, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of health and entrepreneurship.

The MoU on the setting up of an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and another on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine were exchanged during the visit.

In addition, it was announced that Namibia has joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA).

–IANS

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