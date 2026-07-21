July 21, 2026 7:43 PM हिंदी

Ipswich Town sign Dutch goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen on a five-year deal

Ipswich Town sign Dutch goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen on a five-year deal

Ipswich, July 21 (IANS) Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen from FC Volendam, with the 22-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year contract ahead of the new Premier League season.

Van Oevelen will join Ipswich's first-team squad at their ongoing training camp in La Manga as he begins the next chapter of his career in English football.

“As soon as I knew Ipswich were interested, it was a move I knew I wanted to make,” said Van Oevelen, who will join up with the squad at their La Manga training camp. I’m excited to be here and continue my career in England and learn from everyone at a big club like Ipswich," he said in a statement released by the club.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, being back in the Premier League, and I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone and getting started,” he added.

Ipswich manager Gary O'Neil welcomed the arrival of the young shot-stopper, describing him as an exciting addition to the club's goalkeeping department.

“We’re pleased to be able to add Kayne to our goalkeeping unit. He is a young goalkeeper who has had a good taste of senior football with Volendam and wants to continue to progress his career in England. He joins a good goalkeeping group at the club and will strengthen us in that area of the pitch.”

Standing 6ft 6in, Van Oevelen began his youth career at Amsterdamsche FC before moving to Volendam in 2021. He broke into the first team during the 2024-25 season, playing a key role as the club won the Eerste Divisie title and earned promotion to the Eredivisie.

The goalkeeper retained the No. 1 spot in the Dutch top flight last season and delivered a string of impressive performances despite Volendam suffering relegation.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

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