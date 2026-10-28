Hariharan presents ‘Vande Mataram’ vinyl to President Droupadi Murmu, calls ‘music a humble offering to the nation’

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Singer Hariharan has shared pictures from his meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He wholeheartedly described the occasion as a profound honour for his family across four generations.

Hariharan took to his social media to share pictures from the meeting, and revealed that his family had the opportunity to present the President with a special vinyl edition of ‘The Anthem – Vande Mataram’, along with a bespoke turntable.

Calling the occasion a day etched in their hearts forever, the singer said witnessing the President's warmth and grace.

He also called the interaction with his mother, Alamelu Mani, as affectionate and that it was a memory the family would cherish for a lifetime.

“It was a profound honor and privilege for me and my entire family, across four generations, to meet the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” he wrote.

He added, “We had the immense blessing of presenting her with the special vinyl edition of The Anthem – Vande Mataram, alongside a bespoke turntable.”

Describing music as his offering to the country, Hariharan said, “Music is our humble offering to the nation, and receiving Her Excellency’s blessings in the presence of my loved ones makes this journey truly complete.”

The singer concluded his post with the words “Vande Mataram”, accompanied by pictures of the family meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Hariharan is one of India's most celebrated playback singers, known for his soulful voice and versatility across Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and other languages.

He began his career in the 1980s and received many honours, including the Padma Shri in 2004, for his contribution to Indian music.

His notable songs include “Tu Hi Re” from Bombay, “Roja Jaaneman” from Roja and “Baahon Ke Darmiyaan” from Khamoshi amongst many more.

–IANS

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