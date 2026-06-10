June 10, 2026 2:04 PM हिंदी

Hardik to miss ODIs against Afghanistan due to niggle in his leg

Hardik to miss ODIs against Afghanistan due to niggle in his leg

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) In what comes as a huge blow to the Indian team, seam‑bowling all‑rounder Hardik Pandya likely to miss India’s upcoming three‑match ODI series against Afghanistan after picking up a niggle in his leg.

Pandya, who missed a few games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 due to back spasms, was present at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru since June 2 and was believed to be on track for getting a fitness clearance for the ODI series against Afghanistan, starting on June 13 in Dharamshala and followed by games in Lucknow and Chennai.

He also did bowling at full tilt, apart from doing his batting and fielding drills seamlessly at CoE. But the late injury setback now leaves Pandya, who has 94 ODI caps, on the verge of missing the upcoming three-game series.

"Hardik Pandya was close to being fully cleared by CoE for the ODI series against Afghanistan. But it has now come to the light that he has picked up a slight niggle in his leg and will require a few weeks of recovery.

“This very late setback means he now remains short of achieving full fitness for the ODI series and will now focus on recovering from his latest injury at the CoE," sources to told IANS on Wednesday.

Pandya’s absence leaves India without one of their most experienced seam‑bowling all‑rounder as they look to fine tune their combinations for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup.

His ability to contribute with both bat and ball has been central to India’s ODI plans, though Pandya hasn’t played a 50-over game after the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

With the wait for Pandya playing an ODI game now set to be extended, it remains to be seen if he will achieve full fitness in time for the three-game series against England, to be played from July 14-19.

Previously, talismanic batter Virat Kohli was ruled out of the ODIs against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, with Yashasvi Jaiswal drafted as his replacement.

It remains to be seen if Shivam Dube, another seam-bowling all-rounder with four ODI appearances, is named as Pandya’s replacement for the series. India already have another seam-bowling all-rounder in Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has played four ODIs so far.

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

Hema Malini acknowledges FWICE recognition as she marks 60-Year journey in acting

Hema Malini acknowledges FWICE recognition as she marks 60-Year journey in acting

Rajit Dev talks about representing India globally with his choreography in FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi

Rajit Dev talks about representing India globally with his choreography in FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi

Italian PM Meloni congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Italian PM Meloni congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Shubhangi Atre reflects on her journey from roles to real-life recognition

Shubhangi Atre reflects on her journey from roles to real-life recognition

India witnessed remarkable progress under PM Modi's 12 years of leadership: CII

India witnessed remarkable progress under PM Modi's 12 years of leadership: CII

Slovakian envoy calls PM Modi's upcoming Slovakia visit 'landmark moment' of bilateral ties (IANS Exclusive)

PM Modi's upcoming Slovakia visit 'landmark moment' of bilateral ties, says Ambassador Robert Maxian (IANS Exclusive)

‘Raakh’ starring Sonali Bendre trailer sets the stage for gripping thriller set in 1970s India

‘Raakh’ starring Sonali Bendre trailer sets the stage for gripping thriller inspired by Ranga-Billa, set in 1970s India

LSG owner Goenka hails PM Modi's record tenure, says 'his leadership has been a blessing'

LSG owner Goenka hails PM Modi's record tenure, says 'his leadership has been a blessing'

Mohanlal calls Bharathiraja, "a director who found poetry in soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame" (Photo Credit: Tharun Moorthy/Instagram)

Mohanlal calls Bharathiraja, "a director who found poetry in soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame"

Anu Aggarwal on women in cinema: Are we seeing a female character as object of visual consumption?

Anu Aggarwal on women in cinema: Are we seeing a female character as object of visual consumption?