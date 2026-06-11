June 11, 2026 1:53 PM हिंदी

‘Happy to contribute in Ujjain Falcons' win,’ says Madhav Tiwari on win against Bhopal Leopards in MPL

‘Happy to contribute in Ujjain Falcons' win,’ says Madhav Tiwari after win against Bhopal Leopards in MPL

Indore, June 11 (IANS) Ujjain Falcons all-rounder Madhav Tiwari was pleased after his crucial contribution led to the team's 16-run win against Bhopal Leopards in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

Madhav Tiwari delivered an outstanding all-round performance, staying unbeaten on 61 off 28 balls to help Ujjain Falcons reach 195/8, before taking 2/26 in four overs.

He also became the new Orange Cap holder, scoring 194 runs in four matches.

Madhav reflected that the win was vital for the team's campaign following a mixed beginning to the tournament.

"The most important thing for us was getting this win because it gives us the momentum we needed in the tournament. We started well, then had a few close losses, so it was important to bounce back strongly. The atmosphere in the dressing room remained positive throughout. Our coach, support staff and management were very supportive, and everyone was focused on making a comeback,” he said.

The young player also discussed his strategy during his unbeaten innings, which contributed to the Falcons setting a difficult total.

"Personally, while batting, my focus was on spending some time in the middle and understanding the wicket. Once I got settled, I was able to play my shots and finish the innings well. Most importantly, I’m happy that my contribution helped the team get over the line," he added.

Ujjain Falcons secured a victory, restoring their winning streak and solidifying their place in the tournament, as Madhav remained crucial for the team, contributing significantly with both bat and ball.

The Falcons made a strong return to winning ways in the tournament, beating Bhopal Leopards by 16 runs here at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday. Madhav capped off a memorable all-round performance by picking up two wickets for 26 runs in his four-over spell.

--IANS

vi/bc

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