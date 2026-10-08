'Happy batters are breaking records': Gayle hails new generation's no-fear approach

Sharjah, Oct 8 (IANS) Celebrating the fearless, high-risk approach taken by modern-day young batters, legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle feels that the relentless mindset of the new-age cricketers has revolutionised modern cricket positively, as the game continues to see higher scoring rates and power-hitting.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Gayle, 47, welcomed the changing patterns of the game worldwide, where batters take on the bowlers from ball one without any inhibitions.

"I am happy that batters are now breaking records and not the bowlers. The reason for this is that our youngsters are playing fearless cricket these days. They attack from one ball. The players play with no fear or favour," Gayle said during an interaction with Cricketaaa.

Gayle, known as the 'Universe Boss', felt that a key revolution in the mindset of the players has changed the way white-ball cricket is played globally. “The game has changed. Players have changed. The batters are now hungry to score and they play fearless cricket from the very first ball. They are endlessly fearless, and that is good for the game,” he opined.

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo took a bowler's view on the changing equation of the game and felt that while explosive batting has done wonders for the sport, the bowlers need to up their game if they want to keep up with the new era.

“I see the way batting is happening across the world, and I'm glad my playing days are over. The skills of the batters have improved tremendously. Now, the bowlers have to enhance and innovate to keep up with the advancements in the game.

“They have to significantly upskill to keep pace with the changes happening in world cricket,” Bravo said, while adding that 400 and even 500-run totals would not be a surprise in ODIs anymore.

“I had my time and the game is changing. It is heading towards an uphill tempo, and that is good for the game. But the bowlers have to improve and innovate,” he added.

Elaborating on the changing face of cricket and how power-hitting has had a significant role in revolutionising the game, Ajay Sethi, owner of the West Indies Champions, stated that what the stars like Gayle and Bravo initiated as a phenomenon of explosive batting has now turned into a global trend.

"What West Indies started as a phenomenon of explosive batting is now a global trend. The fearless approach and attacking mindset that became synonymous with West Indies cricket are now being replicated across the world," he said.

--IANS

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