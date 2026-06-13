Hailee Steinfeld reveals 'unexpected thing' she's learned from her daughter

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld has shared how becoming a mother has shifted the way she thinks about self-image and the example she hopes to set for her daughter.

The Sinners actress, and husband Josh Allen announced the arrival of their baby girl on April 2, reports people.com.

During her Ask Me Anything session through her newsletter community, Beau Society, one fan asked Steinfeld, “What's something your daughter has already taught you, even though she's still so little??”

“Where to start! One of the most unexpected things I've learned from my daughter is the importance of modeling unconditional self-love."

She continued, “I'm obviously still learning what that looks like in practice, but during these early stages of motherhood, specifically with raising a daughter, I've realized that how I see myself is how she'll see herself. It's that simple.”

Steinfeld and the Buffalo Bills quarterback shared news of their daughter's arrival in a Substack post titled "Special Delivery.”

“Our baby girl has arrived!!” Steinfeld wrote in the newsletter at the time.

“We're feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.”

The couple first shared that they were expecting their first child in December.

In a newsletter published in honor of her 29th birthday, Steinfeld included a video as the final entry in a roundup of her 29 favorite moments from the previous year. The clip showed the actress posing in the snow while cradling her baby bump as Allen kissed her stomach.

The pair later shared the video in a joint Instagram post, where Allen commented, “I love you.”

Earlier this year, Allen spoke about his excitement about becoming a father during a January press conference.

“It's something that I will take with great pride. And we're going to have to figure things out on the go, just like anything else,” he said.

“But this is the most important thing I'll ever be in my life, being a dad," he added.

"And I know I love being a football player, and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. But I'm looking forward to this one.”

Steinfeld previously shared her own thoughts on the transition to parenthood in late February.

In a Beau Society blog post titled “Getting ducks in a row,” she reflected on preparing to welcome her child into the world and the emotions that came with that milestone.

“While tuning in, I've experienced this surreal, full-body awareness that our world is about to expand in beautiful ways," she wrote.

"We're getting ready to meet someone we already love so much. I've racked my brain for words to describe that feeling, and I don't have them yet. Maybe that's the point. For now, I'm blessed to be settling into the feeling," she continued.

Steinfeld and Allen were first romantically linked in the spring of 2023 and married in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31, 2025.

--IANS

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