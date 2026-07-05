Haaland's Norway dream confronts Brazil, England prepare for Mexico challenge

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Sunday features an exciting double-header in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Five-time champions Brazil will take on a Norway team fueled by Erling Haaland, while England heads to Mexico City to face co-hosts Mexico in front of a crowd that hasn't seen their team lose at home in over ten years. These are two very different challenges, with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake, and the Golden Boot race becoming increasingly competitive.

Brazil vs Norway:

Brazil's stats highlight their dominance, but history tells a different story. Officially, Brazil are the favorites, having reached the Round of 16 every time since 1990, and advancing to the quarter-finals would keep that impressive streak alive. However, Norway hold a psychological edge—they've never lost to Brazil, with two wins and two draws in their four encounters. The most notable match was at France '98, a 2-1 upset that Norwegian fans still remember vividly. A win on Sunday would mark Norway's first-ever progression to a World Cup quarter-final.

Haaland is leading the race, but Brazil remains close behind. Haaland has been Norway's standout in the tournament, netting five goals in his debut World Cup and now competing for the Golden Boot alongside Messi, Mbappé, and Kane. Brazil also have strong offensive options; Vinícius Júnior has scored four goals and provided one assist, while Matheus Cunha has three goals. Carlo Ancelotti has multiple potential game-changers available if this match becomes closely contested.

Brazil have advanced to the quarter-finals in each of their last eight World Cups, a remarkable streak. Norway has never reached this stage before, which makes Sunday's match especially intriguing: a seasoned powerhouse facing a team with nothing to lose.

Norway have been entertaining with ten goals in four games, but they have also conceded eight, indicating an open match if they continue as such. Brazil, on the other hand, have only allowed two goals this tournament and proved their resilience by overturning a deficit to beat Japan in the Round of 32 with Gabriel Martinelli's late winner. This matchup highlights pure attack versus a solid defence.

Players to watch:

Norway: Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard, Antonio Nusa

Brazil: Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha, Lucas Paquetá

England vs Mexico

Playing in Mexico, at Mexico City Stadium, is always challenging. England, as favourites, face a tough environment since Mexico hasn't lost there since 2013—a home record that intimidates visiting teams before kickoff. Nonetheless, England are experienced in knockout stages, reaching at least the quarter-finals in three of their last four World Cups.

Something has to give. Mexico has based their entire tournament on solid defense, with four consecutive clean sheets to reach this stage. England is also tough to break down, but they don't depend solely on their defense: Harry Kane has scored five goals and is a strong contender for the Golden Boot, Jude Bellingham is orchestrating play in midfield, and Anthony Gordon continues to create issues on the wings.

It's a close call. Here's the key stat: Mexico has not conceded a goal in four matches, while England has only allowed three. When two of the strongest defenses face off, it's unlikely to be high-scoring — this match will likely depend on a single quality moment rather than a flood of goals.

Knockout football remains challenging. England relied on all their effort to defeat DR Congo in the Round of 32, highlighting that knockout stages rarely come easily. Meanwhile, Mexico has quietly established itself as one of the most disciplined teams in the tournament—solid defensively and quick on the counterattack. With the support of a home crowd, El Tri will be confident in their chances to secure a significant victory against a European powerhouse.

Players to watch:

England: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon

Mexico: Raúl Jiménez, Roberto Alvarado, Julián Quiñones

Two contests, two distinct stories — both will influence who advances as the World Cup reaches its final phase. Will Brazil stop Norway's fairytale journey, or will Haaland add another chapter? Can England stay composed against a tough Mexico City crowd? We might get some answers on Sunday.

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on Zee 5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla.

--IANS

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