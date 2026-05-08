May 08, 2026 11:10 AM हिंदी

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh holds ‘productive meeting’ with UN Chief Guterres on IMRF sidelines

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh holds ‘productive meeting’ with UN Chief Guterres on IMRF sidelines

United Nations, May 8 (IANS) India’s Minister of State of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has met with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) to discuss issues of mutual concern.

After the meeting, Singh took to social media platform X and wrote: “Had a productive meeting with Secretary General of United Nations HE Mr. Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the IMRF.”

Singh is in New York to attend the UN’s Second International Migration Review Forum.

He hosted a reception at India’s UN mission for the heads of delegations to the meeting on Thursday after addressing the plenary meeting of the forum.

Singh led a commemoration of Operation Sindoor that gave a resounding blow to Pakistan for defending and aiding terorrists.

India’s resolve to fight terrorism remained as strong as ever, he said on Thursday.

The meeting commemorating the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor paid tributes to India’s UN Mission to “the bravery and professionalism of our armed forces, which is unparalleled”.

Singh met several leaders for bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum.

Earlier on Monday, he and the Philippines Secretary for Migrant Workers, Hans Leo Cacdac, discussed collaboration on the shared issues of mobility and migration, according to an X post by India’s UN mission.

Ecuador’s Deputy Minister of Human Mobility, Saul Pacurucu, discussed with him “strengthening cooperation on safe, orderly and regular migration, mobility partnerships, and bilateral issues of mutual interest”.

At his meeting on Tuesday with the European Union’s Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner, they "took stock of multiple meetings of the India-EU comprehensive framework on cooperation in mobility and the recently launched Legal Gateway Office in ICT (information communications technology) Sector”, Singh tweeted.

Another meeting to discuss collaboration was with Bart Van Den Brink, the Netherlands Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Asylum and Migration.

--IANS

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