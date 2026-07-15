Guru Randhawa on new song ‘SIX’: ‘I wanted to blend hip-hop culture with our native Punjabi Vibe’

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa has opened up about his latest track “SIX.” He revealed the creative vision behind the song and his attempt to bring together hip-hop culture with authentic Punjabi influences.

The singer shared that while he has always been drawn to hip-hop, he wanted to create a sound that reflects his roots and celebrates the energy of Punjabi music in a fresh way. Speaking about the track, Guru shared in a statement, “I’ve always loved hip-hop culture, but I wanted to blend it authentically with our native Punjabi vibe. ‘SIX’ is about hitting it out of the park. It’s about the grind, the focus, and the mindset it takes to stay at the top. Having Kiran Bajwa back on a track with me made this sonic shift feel natural. We’ve built a specific musical trust, and this track represents the next step in our collaborative journey.”

His long-term creative collaborator, Kiran Bajwa, added, “When Guru Randhawa and I first started working on the concept for 'SIX,' we knew we wanted something that felt both gritty and triumphant. Our past collaborations were about lifestyle and energy, but this one is about pure drive. It’s a side of Guru his fans haven't seen before and it’s meant for anyone out there who is winning.”

Guru Randhawa and Kiran Bajwa have previously created a wave in the music industry with their chart-topping collaborations, including the hit track ‘Sirra’ from the critically acclaimed album Without Prejudice and the popular single 'SHKINI.'

“SIX” is a powerful anthem celebrating victory, determination, resilience, and self-confidence. The track captures the realities of ambition and the grind behind achievement, encouraging listeners to ignore distractions, overcome challenges, and stay focused on their goals.

The foot-tapping number also served as his official foray into the world of hip-hop. ‘SIX’ released via Warner Music India is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms.

--IANS

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