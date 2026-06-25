Gurmeet Choudhary soaks in simplicity of village life in Manali

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary hit the pause button on his busy work life to immerse himself in the simple rural life during his getaway in Manali.

Gurmeet posted glimpses of spending a day in a picturesque village. He shared a reel video, where he was seen petting cows, meeting elders of a village, posing for pictures, and chatting about the home in Manali.

The actor shared a profound caption for the clip as he wrote: “Sometimes the most unforgettable part of a journey isn’t the destination—it’s the people you meet along the way. Manali, thank you for your love.”

Talking about Gurmeet, he rose to prominence after portraying Lord Rama in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana'. He is married to actress Debinna Bonnerjee, with whom he has two daughters.

The couple had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022 and their second daughter in November 2022.

After shooting to fame by playing Lord Rama in Ramayan in 2009, Gurmeet was seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh with Debinna. However, it was his show “Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi” alongside Drashti Dhami that got him instant fame through his portrayal of Maan Singh Khurana, in the small screen.

Right after “Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi”, Gurmeet essayed a pivotal role in the show Punar Vivah.

He took home the trophy for the fifth season of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia.

The 42-year-old actor was also seen on the dance competition Nach Baliye 6 alongside Debinna, where the couple ended up as the first runner-up. Gurmeet had participated in an action reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5), where he was named the first runner-up.

It was in 2015, when he transitioned to Hindi cinema by starring in the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan. In fiction, he was seen in the Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2.

--IANS

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