Gurmeet Choudhary says ‘Tum Mere Ho’ title track captures elements central to its theme

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has shared that the title track of the upcoming film ‘Tum Mere Ho’, presents the gist of the film’s theme, and captures the emotions that are central to the film.

The soulful track captures the emotions of love and the feeling of finding someone who becomes an important part of your world. The lyrics for the song are penned by Rashmi Virag, and marks his 2nd collaboration with the actor.

Talking about the song, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “The title track holds a special place because it captures the emotions that are central to Tum Mere Ho. It was lovely to shoot for a song that expresses love in such a heartfelt way. I hope audiences enjoy the track and connect with the emotions we have tried to bring to the screen”.

The song showcases the lead pair’s on-screen chemistry through romantic visuals and expressive performances. Their presence adds warmth and emotion to the track, allowing the music and visuals to come together to convey the feelings at the heart of the song.

Isha Malviya said, “The title track has a beautiful romantic feel, and I really enjoyed shooting for it with Gurmeet. Songs like these allow you to express so much through your performance and the smallest of moments. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it”.

Mohammad Faiz said, “Singing ‘Tum Mere Ho’ was a wonderful experience. The melody and lyrics carry a beautiful emotion, and I wanted to bring that feeling into my voice. I hope listeners connect with the song and find something of their own in its words and music”.

Presented by Reva Creative House and DebGuru Films, and produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, and co-produced by Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee, ‘Tum Mere Ho’ is directed by Ashish Panda.

The film is set to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

--IANS

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