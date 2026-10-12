Gurmeet Choudhary recalls how Nana Patekar inspired him by standing with soldiers during Kargil War

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar.

He remembered him as a wonderful human being and a remarkable performer who would always remain in people's hearts. Paying tribute to the late actor, Gurmeet recalled how Nana's visit to soldiers during the Kargil War had inspired him. He said the veteran actor's gesture showed that an artist's contribution to society goes beyond their work on screen.

Speaking to the media, the ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ actress said he was deeply saddened by Nana's demise and remembered him as a good person and a talented actor. The actor also recalled reading about Nana's visit to the soldiers during the Kargil War when he was younger. He said the account had left a lasting impression on him.

“He was a very good person, an actor. He will always have a place in our hearts. I remember a story I read in the newspaper. When Kargil war was going on, he was the first actor who went to war and stayed with the soldiers. I was very inspired by that,” Gurmeet said. He added that being an actor was not enough, stressing that contributing to society was equally important.

“I feel that being an actor is not enough. What you do for the society is very important,” he said.

Veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. According to reports, he was found unconscious at his Goa residence after experiencing severe chest discomfort.

Several prominent personalities from the Indian film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hema Malini, have paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar. Raj Babbar, Anupam Kher, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi also remembered his contribution to cinema and the influence he had on generations of artists.

In an exclusive statement to IANS, Pankaj Tripathi reflected on the personal guidance he received from Nana Patekar. He recalled how the veteran actor's advice extended beyond professional matters. He said Patekar would often guide him and help him navigate important decisions in life.

“Nana ji’s passing is an incredibly painful loss for our entire fraternity; it's a deeply personal loss for me. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Kaala, and that experience will always remain very special to me. He was not just a co-actor but someone who would guide me on the craft, life choices, and the smallest nuances of acting,” Pankaj said.

--IANS

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