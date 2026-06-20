Gurmeet Choudhary & Debinna Bonnerjee enjoy family time during Jamai Shosthi

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Debinna Bonnerjee dropped a glimpse of the Jamai Shosthi celebration this year on social media.

The photos dropped by Debinna on her Instagram handle on Saturday showed her enjoying a delicious meal with husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their two daughters, Lianna and Divisha.

All of them were seen eating on the floor, dressed in traditional red and white attire, making for an adorable family.

Soaking in the beautiful memory with her family, Debinna wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Jamai Shosthi at its peak, every single year...From Ma’s lovingly prepared feast for her Jamai to watching our babies understand this tradition, dress up with excitement, and enjoy every bit of it as much as we do.. these are the moments that stay with you..

The best memories are often made around home-cooked meals and family traditions passed down with love...#happyjamaishoshti to all our Bengali fam (sic)."

Jamai Sasthi is a traditional Bengali ritual performed on the sixth tithi of the Shukla paksha of the Joishtho month. The married women and their husbands are invited by the women's parents.

For the unaware, 'Ramayan' co-stars Gurmeet and Debinna got married on 15 February 2011. These two tied the knot yet again on 4 October 2021.

The lovebirds became parents for the first time as they welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, on 3 April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood for the second time on 11 November 2022 as they were blessed with their second daughter, Divisha.

Meanwhile, during his recent appearance on the show "Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar", Gurmeet revealed that he always wanted to marry a Bengali girl.

“Mujhe humesha lagta tha Bengali ladkiyan bohot khoobsurat aur talented hoti hai. Bengal mai maine pehli baar dekha padhai ke saath sports aur dusri cheezo ko bhi importance diya jata hai. To mujhe laga ladki agar ghar mai aayegi to Bengali aayegi. (I always believed that Bengali girls are very beautiful and talented. In Bengal, I saw for the first time that, along with studies, sports and other things are also given importance. So I thought if a girl came into my house, she would be a Bengali.),” he shared.

--IANS

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