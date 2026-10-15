Gurinder Chadha pays tribute to British Bhangra King Nirmal, says his song ‘Us Pardes’ inspired her first film ‘I’m British But…’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha paid an emotional tribute to Bhangra singer and composer Nirmal Kumar Pounj.

She remembered him as one of the unsung heroes of the pioneering British Bhangra scene of the 1980s. The filmmaker said his iconic song ‘Us Pardes’ inspired her to make her first film, ‘I’m British But…’.

Taking to her social media account, Gurinder shared a series of pictures honouring the late musician and lyricist, including a picture of his garlanded portrait, vinyl records associated with his music and glimpses of his funeral procession through the streets of Southall.

One of the pictures showed a memorial bearing his name, Nirmal Kumar Pounj, and the years 1952–2026.

Sharing the pictures, Gurinder wrote, “RIP dear Nirmal. The man who wrote the iconic song Us Pardes that inspired me to make my first film ‘I’m British But he was an amazing writer and beautiful soul. One of the unsung hero’s of the pioneering British Bhangra scene of the 80’s. Today his amazing family gave him a moving send off through the streets of Southall. RIP dear friend and icon. #shavashava #kalapreet #bhangra.”

The post featured ‘Us Pardes Ki’, associated with Nirmal and performed by Kalapreet, as its musical track which Gurinder mentioned how it inspired her to make her first movie.

For the uninitiated, Gurinder Chadha’s first documentary, ‘I’m British But…’, explored questions of identity and belonging among young British Asians growing up in the United Kingdom.

The documentary marked an important beginning for Chadha, who went on to become one of the most recognised British filmmakers of Indian origin.

Among her best-known films ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ released in 2002, ‘Bride and Prejudice’ released in 2004, Thongs and Perfect Snogging’ released in 2008 amongst many more.

–IANS

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