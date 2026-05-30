May 30, 2026 9:38 PM हिंदी

Gulveer Singh becomes first Indian to clock a sub-four-minute mile

Gulveer Singh becomes first Indian to clock a sub-four-minute mile in Cleveland in the United States.

Cleveland, May 30 (IANS) Gulveer Singh, the 27-year-old Asian Games bronze medallist in the men's 10,000m, became the first Indian runner to clock a sub-four-minute mile on Saturday at the 24th Annual Music City Track Carnival. The World Continental Tour event was organised at Lee University, Cleveland Campus, in the USA.

Gulveer Singh posted a creditable time of 3:55.63 seconds to finish first in the Men’s 1 Mile Pro event on Saturday. Christopher Knight, 20, representing the USA, was second with a time of 3:59.72, and Tristan Trevino, 21, also from the USA, was third with a time of 4:00.27.

The Indian star distance runner based in the USA is preparing for the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in Japan.

The army runner is also the first Indian to break the 13-minute barrier for the 5,000m track race. His national men’s 5,000m indoor record is 12:59.77 seconds, set last year in the USA. The versatile distance runner also holds the men’s 10,000m national track record of 27:00.22.

Gulveer's superb effort continues a record-breaking week by Indian athletes in various events at home and abroad.

India’s talented high jumper Pooja improved the national and meet record on the second day of the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships being held in Hong Kong, on Friday.

On her way to winning the gold medal with a jump of 1.93m, Pooja improved the decade-old national record of 1.92m set by Sahana Kumari in 2012. Pooja’s performance on Friday was also better than the previous Asian U20 meet record of 1.90m set by Svetlana Radzivil of Uzbekistan in 2006.

At the Federation Cup in Ranchi a few days back, Gurindervir Singh clocked 10.09s in the 100m, becoming the first Indian to do under 10.10s and securing Commonwealth and Asian Games qualification.

Barriers broken: Vishal TK ran 44.98s in the 400m, the first Indian to go sub-45, while Tejaswin Shankar crossed 8000 decathlon points for the first time in India.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill hails B. Sai Sudharsan’s intensity, targets second title with Gujarat Titans in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gill hails Sudharsan’s intensity, targets second title with Gujarat Titans

When Rekha recalled how she won over a crazy fan

When Rekha recalled how she won over a crazy fan

Vivek Oberoi reveals how he proposed to his wife in full Bollywood style

Vivek Oberoi reveals how he proposed to his wife in full Bollywood style

Rajat Patidar keeps India talk aside, stresses collective responsibility as Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye back‑to‑back titles in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Patidar keeps India talk aside, stresses collective responsibility as RCB eye back‑to‑back titles

Increasing visibility of women met with growing resistance in Bangladesh: Report (File image)

Increasing visibility of women met with growing resistance in Bangladesh: Report

Quad outcome opens new pathways to enhance India-Australia partnership: Report

Quad outcome opens new pathways to enhance India-Australia partnership: Report

'Why should only boys have all the fun?' - Mumbai T20 League Chairman Rajdip Gupta on inaugural women's edition

'Why should only boys have all the fun?' - Mumbai T20 League Chairman on inaugural women's edition

Bangladesh defence plan faces scrutiny over deepening linkages with Pakistan, China (File image)

Bangladesh defence plan faces scrutiny over deepening linkages with Pakistan, China

Zara's India business net profit falls 32 pc, revenue marginally slips

Zara's India business net profit falls 32 pc, revenue slips

IMD forecasts 'below normal' monsoon across India, cites El Nino affect

IMD forecasts 'below normal' monsoon across India, cites El Nino affect