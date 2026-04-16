Gulki Joshi says ‘life comes full circle’ as she romances Iqbal Khan on screen

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Television actress Gulki Joshi has spoken about sharing screen space with popular small screen actor Iqbal Khan, calling it a “full circle” moment as she went from watching him on screen to romancing him.

Gulki took to Instagram, where she shared a string of fun behind-the-scene photohgraphs with Iqbal from the sets of their show Hui Gumm Yaadein - Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan, which premiered in early 2026.

In the caption section, the actress wrote a light-hearted anecdote about their off-screen bond, revealing that despite him claiming to take time to open up, he surprised her by doing the opposite, making their chemistry all the more natural.

“From Watching him on screen to romancing him on screen Life takes a full circle P.s- he said he takes a month to open up to new people, he didnt !! how do i close him back ? How do u guys like this chemistry? #ghumhuiyaadein #sonysab,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the characters of the show, Iqbal plays Dr. Dev Mehta, a renowned physician struggling with lost memories and fractured relationships. Gulki essays the role of his intern assistant Srishty Agarwal.

It tells the tale of Dr. Dev's journey as he tries to reconstruct his life while dealing with the loss of 8 years of memory and the loss of his son.

Gulki is known for her work in shows such as Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, Piyaa Albela, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, OTT show Bhaukaal and Maddam Sir.

Meanwhile, Iqbal shot to fame with his work in the show Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai. He was then seen in shows such as Kkavyanjali, Kahiin To Hoga, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Waaris, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Dil Se Dil Tak and Nima Denzongpa to name a few.

--IANS

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