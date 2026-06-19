Gujarat: DGTS, CII hold seminar to promote AEO, MOOWR trade facilitation schemes

Ahmedabad, June 19 (IANS) The Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS), in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Gujarat organised a seminar in Ahmedabad on Friday to increase industry awareness of the Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme and the Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse Regulations (MOOWR), two key initiatives aimed at facilitating trade and improving business efficiency.

The seminar, held in Ahmedabad, brought together customs officials, industry representatives and stakeholders to discuss the operational and regulatory aspects of the schemes and their role in strengthening India's trade ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Sumit Kumar, Principal Additional Director General of the DGTS Ahmedabad Zonal Unit, highlighted the taxpayer-centric role of the organisation and reiterated its commitment to facilitating trade and addressing taxpayer concerns.

He told the participants that taxpayers can directly approach the DGTS Ahmedabad Zonal Unit with grievances, suggestions and difficulties relating to Customs and GST matters.

Manish Kulhary, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Customs, delivered the keynote presentation on the AEO programme and MOOWR regulations.

He outlined the policy framework, eligibility criteria, operational benefits and procedural requirements of both schemes, noting their contribution to trade facilitation and the competitiveness of domestic industry.

The speakers emphasised that AEO and MOOWR support secure and compliant supply chains, reduce transaction costs and help Indian businesses compete more effectively in international markets.

Samir Shah, Convenor of the CII Gujarat Logistics Panel, said the initiatives had gained increasing relevance alongside national programmes such as "Make in India, PM Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy".

He noted that AEO and MOOWR had become important tools for facilitating trade and supporting manufacturing growth.

The technical session featured presentations and discussions led by senior customs officers and industry experts covering AEO certification, compliance requirements, procedural benefits and operational advantages available under the MOOWR framework.

Participants received guidance on how businesses can utilise these schemes to optimise supply chains and improve operational efficiency.

An interactive question-and-answer session was conducted by Shree Ram Vishnoi, Ahmedabad Additional Commissioner of Customs; Naveen Chowdhary; and Samir Shah.

Participants sought clarifications on operational, procedural and compliance-related issues concerning both schemes, with the panel addressing industry concerns and sharing practical insights.

DGTS thanked the speakers, customs officials, CII representatives, sponsors and participants for their contribution to the event.

The seminar also highlighted the broader role of the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services, which was established by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in August 2015 to strengthen taxpayer facilitation.

The Ahmedabad Zonal Unit, formed in November 2015, oversees operations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as well as the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

According to DGTS, the zonal unit conducted more than 100 outreach programmes during the past year, engaging with over 1.5 lakh taxpayers across the region.

The organisation said taxpayer education, grievance redressal, stakeholder engagement and public outreach remain central to its efforts to improve voluntary compliance and facilitate trade.

--IANS

mys/khz