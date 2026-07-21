Gujarat cuts nearly 50 million tonnes of carbon emissions in FY26

Gandhinagar, July 21 (IANS) Gujarat prevented an estimated 49.79 million tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere during the 2025-26 financial year, the state's highest annual reduction to date, while renewable energy generation reached a record 67,655 million units, according to information released by the state government on Tuesday.

The figures mark the largest annual reduction in carbon emissions recorded by the state and coincide with rapid growth in electricity generation from solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.

According to the state government, Gujarat has prevented a cumulative 179 million tonnes of carbon emissions over the past five years through the expansion of renewable energy and implementation of green energy policies.

The government said the state generates around 442 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, adding that the cumulative reduction over five years is equivalent to nearly 40 per cent of its annual greenhouse gas emissions.

The government attributed the decline in emissions to increased deployment of renewable energy, stating that "greater reliance on solar and wind power has reduced dependence on coal and other fossil fuels".

It said this had contributed to lower carbon emissions while increasing the share of clean energy in the state's electricity mix.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently advocated balancing economic development with environmental conservation and described a clean and green India as central to sustainable development. Gujarat's green energy initiatives have been pursued under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," officials said.

The government further noted that carbon emissions have direct effects on public health, weather patterns and daily life, linking higher emissions to global warming, extreme heat, irregular rainfall, floods and droughts.

It added that greater use of renewable energy can improve air quality and reduce health risks while strengthening energy security.

Gujarat's renewable energy expansion has been supported by the Integrated RE Policy 2026, the Green Hydrogen Policy and the Gujarat Pumped Storage Policy.

The government said these policies have advanced the state's transition towards cleaner sources of energy and environmental conservation.

It also credited the Energy Department and its agencies, including Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL), with increasing the share of renewable energy in power generation.

"Gujarat has set a target of developing 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 as part of its long-term energy strategy. The target is intended to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2070 while contributing to India's commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," officials added.

--IANS

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