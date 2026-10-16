Gujarat: Ahmedabad civic body seals snack unit, seizes 1,010 kg of food products over safety violations

Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has sealed a food processing unit in the Danilimda area and placed 1,010 kg of food products under seizure after an inspection found the use of non-permitted colours in savoury snacks, repeated reuse of frying oil and violations of hygiene and labelling requirements.

The AMC's Health Food Department inspected A.N. GRUH UDHYOG at Godown No. 4, Goodluck Estate, Shalimar Estate, Danilimda, as part of its checks on food businesses across the city to ensure food safety and protect public health.

According to the civic body's statement issued on Friday, the inspection found that the establishment was not complying with the provisions of Schedule 4 under the Food Safety and Standards Rules and Regulations, 2011, framed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The team also found a lack of hygienic conditions at the premises. Workers were not wearing caps or hair covers and aprons while handling food products.

The inspection further revealed that non-permitted colours were being used in farsan, or savoury snacks, and that the same oil was being reused repeatedly for frying them.

The unit was also packing the snacks without complying with the labelling requirements prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Following the inspection, the department placed a total of 1,010 kg of food products under seizure.

The seized stock comprised maida (refined wheat flour), spiced peanuts, fine sev and farsi puri, according to the officials.

The civic body said its Health Food Department was conducting intensive inspections at food business establishments across Ahmedabad to ensure that citizens received safe and quality food products.

The department has asked food business operators to strictly comply with food safety, cleanliness and hygiene regulations and cooperate in protecting public health.

--IANS

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