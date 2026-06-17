Guillermo del Toro speaks up on AI and threats to creative freedom

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is making his love for classic filmmaking public. The filmmaker’s innate love of film comes through when he speaks, even when he’s sounding off with a dire warning about what is at stake for the film industry.

In the past few years, the film industry has met with several challenges including AI and the forces of business consolidation, reports ‘Variety’.

“We are on the verge of image illiteracy. We are on the verge of cinema illiteracy”, he told the industry crowd gathered Monday night for the BFI America dinner event held in Hollywood to celebrate del Toro’s selection for the prestigious BFI Fellowship kudos.

As per ‘Variety’, the Oscar-winning director, who is known for ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’, ‘Hellboy’, ‘The Shape of Water’ and last year’s ‘Frankenstein’, sounded the alarm about the encroachment of AI in what has heretofore been the thoroughly human-led process of making art.

The human desire to express oneself is as old as the first images crafted on ancient cave walls in antiquity, he stressed. He also nodded to the rising tide of political polarization that threatens creative freedom around the world. “The agreement between man and image is sacred”, he told the starry crowd at Mother Wolf. Art can help bring people together, he said, “but we are in a time when that is in danger”. He called artificial intelligence a form of “natural stupidity”.

“We are told images can be generated by artificial means. The existence of an image is not just to be there. It is to connect us, to make us feel beauty”, he shared.

--IANS

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