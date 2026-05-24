Green technology set to revamp Gujarat's roads, new projects in various cities sanctioned at Rs 1,147 crore

Gandhinagar, May 24 (IANS) Gujarat is advancing towards environmentally friendly and sustainable development through the modernisation of its road infrastructure. To add strength to the state's green corridors, the state government is set to undertake Rs 1,147 crores project, for the construction of climate-resilient roads using modern technology.

Work on 20 roads across various districts of the state will begin using green technology, with old road materials being reused to reduce costs and promote sustainability.

The introduction of modern and environment-friendly roads is set to bring down costs of construction, besides improving their durability and longevity.

The array of projects include road widening, resurfacing, RCC gutter lines, protection works, four-laning, earthworks, side shoulders, rumble strips, road furniture, white topping and glass grid technology. They will be developed using climate-resilient and environmentally friendly modern technology.

Under the green technology being used for reconstruction, the road are excavated, treated with lime and stabilised through pulverising and rolling.

The old road material is then spread over the surface, followed by dry rolling, cement spreading and chemical stabilisation. Levelling and compaction are carried out using modern machinery.

After seven days, a Stress Absorbing Membrane Interlayer (SAMI), a high-tech fibre sheet, is laid before asphalt application to prevent cracks, absorb vehicular pressure and increase the lifespan of the road.

According to experts, the green technology promotes the reuse of materials such as old pavement, soil and metal, helping reduce construction costs while strengthening the road base.

This also improves the long-term durability of roads, increases their lifespan, and reduces the need for frequent repairs. It also helps lower carbon emissions and conserve natural resources.

Reconstruction work using green technology worth Rs 50 crore has been approved for the Jambusar-Tankali-Deola road in Bharuch district.

Among the other key projects undergoing reconstruction under the green technology include Lanwa-Manund-Sander-Balisana Road and Radhanpur-Mashali-Madhapura Road in Patan district; Bhidiya Somnath Road in Gir Somnath; Santrampur-Jalod Road in Mahisagar; Dayadara-Nabipur-Janor Road and Ilav-Kosamba Road in Bharuch; Morbi-Nani Vavdi-Baghthala Road in Morbi; Surendranagar Bypass Road in Surendranagar; Dindoli-Karadwa-Iklera Road in Surat; Manglej-Nareshwar Road and Karjan-Amod Road in Vadodara; Kosindra-Bhakha Road in Chhota Udepur; Isarwada-Undel Road and Vadtal-Jol-Bakrol Road in Anand; Valam-Kadi Road and Peplu-Kapra Road in Mehsana; Luni-Gundala-Patri-Tappar-Babiya Road in Kutch; Talaja-Gopnath Road in Bhavnagar; Kalavad-Jamvanthali-Fala Road in Jamnagar; and Kothara Approach Road in Narmada district.

--IANS

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