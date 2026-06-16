June 16, 2026 7:04 PM हिंदी

India, Kiribati discuss deepening healthcare cooperation

India, Kiribati discuss deepening healthcare cooperation

South Tarawa, June 16 (IANS) The High Commissioner of India to Fiji on Tuesday held a meeting with the Kiribati Minister for Health and Medical Services on deepening healthcare cooperation.

“Strengthening Healthcare Ties. High Commissioner Suneet Mehta paid a warm courtesy call on Hon. Bootii Nauan, Kiribati’s Minister for Health and Medical Services,” the High Commission of India in Suva noted on X.

“Productive discussions were held, focusing on deepening healthcare cooperation, including through provision of high quality and affordable drugs, dialysis machines and sea ambulance, capacity building, and advancing shared development priorities between India and Kiribati.

“Together, we’re committed to building stronger health systems and a healthier future for the Pacific,” stated the High Commission.

The High Commission of India, Suva, has the concurrent accreditation of Kiribati.

High Commissioner Mehta also held discussions with Kiribati's Minister for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, and the Minister of Justice.

“High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was warmly received by Hon. Tangariki Reete, Minister for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, and Hon. Martin Moreti, Minister of Justice of Kiribati, at Bonriki International Airport, Tarawa,” the High Commission wrote on X.

According to the High Commission, the “discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic development, with a special emphasis on the coconut and copra industries, reaffirming shared commitment to deeper bilateral ties.”

Mehta also met a team from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy of Kiribati.

“Partnership for Sustainable Development, High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet with a high-level team from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy of Kiribati,” noted the High Commission.

The discussions focused on strengthening India–Kiribati cooperation in water and sanitation infrastructure, climate-resilient initiatives and greater engagement of Indian businesses to support sustainable development.

“HC also discussed the establishment of a desalination plant, fulfilling a commitment made under 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III),” the High Commission highlighted.

–IANS

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