Greece calls up Sam Konstas' brother Billy for T20 WC Qualifiers

Athens, July 29 (IANS) Greece have named Billy Konstas, the elder brother of Australian Test opener Sam Konstas, in their 14-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 European Qualifiers to be held in Finland from August 14 to 21.

The tournament will feature 10 European teams competing for a place in the next stage of qualification for the T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2028. Matches will be played simultaneously at the Kerava National Cricket Ground and the Tikkurila Sports Park Cricket Ground.

Billy, who is four years older than Sam, is yet to make his international debut but has been rewarded for his performances in Sydney grade cricket. Apart from playing competitive cricket, he also works as a cricket coach and physiotherapist.

His younger brother Sam has already established himself at the international level after making his Australia debut against India in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2024.

According to a BBC report, Greece have also included Greek-Australian leg-spinning all-rounder Blake Faunce in the squad as they strengthen their bid to qualify for the global tournament.

The Hellenic Cricket Federation (HCF) is also trying to bolster its squad further by approaching Australian cricketers of Greek heritage, including Blake Nikitaras and Peter Hatzoglou, in the hope that they will be available to represent the national side during the qualification campaign.

Greece, however, face a difficult challenge in the European qualifiers. They have been placed in a competitive field alongside Bulgaria, Czechia, Finland, Germany, Isle of Man, Israel, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain, with every team aiming to keep their hopes alive of reaching the T20 World Cup.

The Greek side can draw inspiration from Italy, who scripted history by qualifying for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time in 2026. Although Italy managed only one win in four matches and exited in the group stage, their qualification demonstrated that emerging European teams can progress through the sub-regional pathway and earn a place on cricket's biggest T20 stage.

--IANS

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